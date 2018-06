VIDEO: Drone captura el flujo de lava desde Kilauea hasta el mar en Hawaii

June 7 @CopernicusEMS #Sentinel2 satellite image. #Fissure8 channelized then broad-spreading #lavaflow entering ocean at #Kapoho. #Laze plume combines with cloud layer during a rainy day. Northern margin moved into Beach Lots.

Thanks @Pierre_Markuse for stellar data processing. pic.twitter.com/tIruvKC72y

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 8, 2018