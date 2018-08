Ganadores de $543millones de Mega Millions regresan imperturbables al trabajo

Customers at this @WellsFargo branch in #SanJose describe a “happy vibe” from employees. 11 workers entered an office pool and won the #megamillions last month. Some of the winners are working today! #abc7now @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/5LUMrZZyLu

— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 6, 2018