Incendio Delta en California: 60 mil acres tras estallido del fuego hoy

State Route 39 (SR-39) is still CLOSED for 16.5 miles from 16 miles north of the west junction of Interstate 10 to the junction of SR-2 in @CountyofLA due to wildfire. I-5 is now OPEN (with traffic control and expected delays) between Redding and Mount Shasta. pic.twitter.com/cbOLhRyeCO

— Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) September 11, 2018