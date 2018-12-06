Chiquis Rivera sabe cómo calentar los días fríos y aquí está la prueba

El invierno está a la vuelta de la esquina y Chiquis Rivera lo sabe. La famosa integrante del clan Rivera le dio la bienvenida a la temporada de frío con un look muy ad hoc.
Este martes la empresaria y cantante de 33 años compartió una foto con sus seguidores y se declaró lista para las bajas temperaturas. “Como el mundo se está poniendo frío, siempre mantén tu corazón caliente… Días fríos = Corazones calientes”.
“Though the world is getting colder , Always keep your heart warm” 💗 Cold Days = Warm Hearts 💗 . . . I love this jacket from @fashionnova! 💖🤗 It’s so warm and cozy … not to mention super duper cute!! SEARCH: ‘Oh Baby Utility Jacket’ and USE CODE XoChiquis for a discount! You’re going to LOVE IT!!! #FashionNova #NovaBabe #FashionByChiquis #WinterFashion #Blush #Pink #Besos #Kisses
La sonrisa de Chiquis “calentó” a más de 73,000 almas que compartieron su “Me Gusta” en la publicación.
Lo cierto es que Chiquis tiene una sensibilidad muy especial para el estado del tiempo y sabe recibir cada estación. Aquí la prueba.
OTOÑO
Setbacks are opportunities to analyze, recharge and come back stronger! #DontFret ❤️ #OOTD from @fashionnova! Search ‘Ignite The Night Satin Set’ and USE CODE: XoChiquis for a discount! 💋 . . . #FashionNova #NovaBabe #FashionByChiquis #SaturdayVibes #HollywoodForeverCemetary #DiaDeLosMuertosFestival #Spotify #BossBeeNation #BeFlawlessSkin
VERANO
Throwing it back on a Saturday! 💁🏼♀️ Entre más carne tiene el caldo, más sabroso está! 😝 #GordiBuenaPower 💪🏻💋 Wearing @fashionnova while living my best life in #LasVegas! USE MY CODE: XoChiquis for a 20% discount! #FashionNova #NovaBabe #PoolTime #ThickWomen #WomanPower #CurvyGirl #MissingSummer
PRIMAVERA
Thank you GOD for another year of life…. for another chance to make things right, for all the blessings you have sent me and even those hard times, because they’ve made me the woman I am today. #GodIsGood #OOTD #Cabo @fashionnova USE CODE: XoChiquis for a discount! 👑💋 #Unbothered #ThickAlicious #HumpDay #Wednesday