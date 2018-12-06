Chiquis Rivera sabe cómo calentar los días fríos y aquí está la prueba

El estado del tiempo según la cantante
Por: Redacción

El invierno está a la vuelta de la esquina y Chiquis Rivera lo sabe. La famosa integrante del clan Rivera le dio la bienvenida a la temporada de frío con un look muy ad hoc.

Este martes la empresaria y cantante de 33 años compartió una foto con sus seguidores y se declaró lista para las bajas temperaturas. “Como el mundo se está poniendo frío, siempre mantén tu corazón caliente… Días fríos = Corazones calientes”.

La sonrisa de Chiquis “calentó” a más de 73,000 almas que compartieron su “Me Gusta” en la publicación.

Lo cierto es que Chiquis tiene una sensibilidad muy especial para el estado del tiempo y sabe recibir cada estación. Aquí la prueba.

OTOÑO

VERANO

PRIMAVERA

