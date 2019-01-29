Las 5 fotos de Instagram con más ‘likes’ de la historia

La competencia por “Likes” en Instagram no se detiene, desde la foto de un simple huevo hasta fotos familiares de los artistas encabezan la lista de las más vistas en la red social hasta el momento.
1. El huevo del récord
La fotografía que más “me gusta” ha conseguido es la de un simple huevo, hasta la fecha tiene 51,561,238 “me gusta” y fue publicada por la cuenta verificada world_record_egg el 4 de enero de 2019. El objetivo de la cuenta y de la foto no era otro que lograr el récord de ‘likes’ en Instagram. ¡Misión cumplida!
2. Kylie y Stormi
El famoso huevo destronó a Kylie Jenner que hasta ese momento tenía la foto con “like” donde aparece su hija Stormi recién nacida y hoy se ubica en el segundo puesto con 18,698,698 “me gusta”.
3. Recordando a Xxxtentation
El tercer escaño lo ocupa el rapero Xxxtentation con una publicación hecha un mes antes de su fallecimiento, fotografía en la que se puede ver al cantante de cabeza hoy tiene 14,004,680 “me gusta”.
4. El amor también da ‘likes’
La cuarta posición la ocupa una foto del cantante Justin Bieber junto a su pareja, la modelo Hailey Baldwin justo después de haberse comprometido en matrimonio, esta foto hoy tiene 13,410,633 corazones.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
5. Kylie repite
Por último, en el quinto puesto está una publicación de la misma Kylie Jenner con su hija en brazos y hoy suma la cantidad de 13,084,512 likes.
¿Uno de tus post entraría en esta lista?