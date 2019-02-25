Las series y películas que llegan a Netflix en marzo 2019

Lo nuevo de esta plataforma de streaming incluye una cantidad enorme de contenido original

Si eres de los que han hecho de Netflix su fuente esencial de entretenimiento, te alegrará saber qué puedes encontrar en el mes de marzo 2019. Anota en tu agenda.

1 de marzo:

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (Francia) –Película de NETFLIX

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians –Serie original de NETFLIX

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX

Losers –Serie original de NETFLIX

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue –Serie original de NETFLIX

River’s Edge (Japón) –Película de NETFLIX

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind –Película de NETFLIX

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Tu Hijo (España) –Película de NETFLIX

2 de marzo:

Romance is a Bonus Book (Corea) (Streaming Every Saturday) –Serie original de NETFLIX

3 de marzo:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) –Serie original de NETFLIX

5 de marzo:

Disney’s Christopher Robin

6 de marzo:

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX

7 de marzo:

Doubt

The Order –Serie original de NETFLIX

8 de marzo:

After Life –Serie original de NETFLIX

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! –Serie original de NETFLIX

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence –Serie original de NETFLIX

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive –Serie original de NETFLIX

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Temporadas 1-3

Immortals –Serie original de NETFLIX

Juanita –Película de NETFLIX

Lady J (Francia) –Película de NETFLIX

Shadow –Serie original de NETFLIX

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. –Película de NETFLIX

12 de marzo:

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits –Serie original de NETFLIX

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 –Serie original de NETFLIX

13 de marzo:

Triple Frontier –Película de NETFLIX

15 de marzo:

A Separation

Arrested Development: Temporada 5 B –Serie original de NETFLIX

Burn Out (Francia) –Película de NETFLIX

Dry Martina (Argentina) –Película de NETFLIX

Girl (Bélgica) –Película de NETFLIX

If I Hadn’t Met You –Serie original de NETFLIX

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX

Love, Death & Robots –Serie original de NETFLIX

Paskal (Malasia) –Película de NETFLIX

Queer Eye: Temporada 3 –Serie original de NETFLIX

Robozuna: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie –Serie original de NETFLIX

YooHoo to the Rescue –Serie original de NETFLIX

16 de marzo:

Green Door –Serie original de NETFLIX

19 de marzo:

Amy Schumer Growing –Serie original de NETFLIX

21 de marzo:

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend –Serie original de NETFLIX

22 de marzo:

Carlo & Malik –Serie original de NETFLIX

Charlie’s Colorforms City –Serie original de NETFLIX

Delhi Crime –Serie original de NETFLIX

Historia de un crimen: Colosio –Serie original de NETFLIX

Mirage (España) –Película de NETFLIX

Most Beautiful Thing –Serie original de NETFLIX

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre –Serie original de NETFLIX

Selling Sunset –Serie original de NETFLIX

The Dirt –Película de NETFLIX

26 de marzo:

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid –Serie original de NETFLIX

28 de marzo:

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX

29 de marzo:

15 August (India) –Película de NETFLIX

Bayoneta (México) –Película de NETFLIX

Osmosis –Serie original de NETFLIX

Santa Clarita Diet: Temporada 3 –Serie original de NETFLIX

The Highwaymen –Película de NETFLIX

The Legend of Cocaine Island –Serie original de NETFLIX

Traitors –Serie original de NETFLIX

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

30 de marzo:

How to Get Away with Murder: Temporada 5

31 de marzo:

El sabor de las margaritas –Serie original de NETFLIX

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series –Serie original de NETFLIX

Fecha no determinada:

On My Block: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX