Incendio de gran magnitud se presentó en refinería de petróleo en Carson

**Update**re: refinery fire. Fire is out.County hazmat is monitoring the air quality in the surrounding area.We've been advised there are currently no concerns for air quality.Rd closures on Sepulveda b/t Alameda&Wilmington #Carson both ways still in effect. pic.twitter.com/TVDH943nGI

— LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) March 16, 2019