Aumentan los reportes de huecos en las calles de Los Ángeles

The way Nigerians in Yankee dey take present Nigeria eh, you will think there are no potholes abroad.

The picture below is Compton, Southern Los Angeles County, California, USA 🇺🇸.

Some wanabes, even the ones wey cross through Lybia enter Europe go dey talk any how give pic.twitter.com/jwBHbjiU1N

— Queenta (@Queenta16) March 18, 2019