Un carro atropelló “intencionalmente” a ocho personas en Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Avenue, between El Camino Real and Old San Francisco, will be closed until 8 a.m. Two lanes of westbound El Camino Real will be open. Please use alternate routes and expect delays in that area. We thank you all for your patience. Our thoughts are with the injured. pic.twitter.com/T4TQjZccPx

— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) April 24, 2019