Incendio en Santa Clarita causó evacuación del parque Six Flags Magic Mountain

#SkyFire *UPDATE* @LACOFD Firefighters made significant progress last night boosting containment to 70%. The total size of the Fire is now estimated to be at approx. 100 acres. LA County hand crews assisted by a @CALFIRE_PIO type 3 Engine strike team will continue mop up today.

— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 10, 2019