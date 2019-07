Conductor que transportaba un difunto es multado por usar el carril ‘car pool’

Today we stopped a local funereal home hearse in the HOV lane. The driver had the dearly departed in the back, he thought the deceased could be counted as two people. I guess we should clarify this, living, breathing people count for the HOV lane. The driver was given a warning pic.twitter.com/OQms0ktl8t

— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019