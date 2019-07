Gavin Newsom firma ley que prohíbe discriminación hacia afroamericanos por sus peinados

Calif. State Senator Holly Mitchell who championed the #CrownAct said "it protects people from having to apply dangerous and damaging chemicals to their hair in order to groom it in a way to fit someone else’s “comfort level.” https://t.co/xxVA2Jq8HQ #HairDiscriminationBanned #CA pic.twitter.com/jvDO7UJtmQ

— womenatliberty.com (@womenatliberty) July 5, 2019