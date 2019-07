El ganador de $21,6 millones de la lotería se fue al día siguiente a cobrarlos

BIG WINNER! Minnesota had the $21.6 MILLION Lotto America jackpot winner on July 10th, 2019! 🎉 The winning ticket was sold at Holiday Stationstores #395 located at 14075 Ramsey Blvd. in Ramsey. Winning Numbers: 16 22 32 36 42 Star Ball: 8 https://t.co/jmLYxxPktt pic.twitter.com/hXzFAHL06t

— Minnesota Lottery (@mnlottery) July 11, 2019