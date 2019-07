Acusan a un masajista de violar a mujer de 77 años y abusar de dos clientas más

#OCSDPIO: OCSD Special Victims detail arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of rape, elder sexual abuse, oral copulation and sexual battery. Russell Bernardino was arrested at approx 8 a.m. at his residence in Mission Viejo. He is currently in custody with bail set at $100,000. pic.twitter.com/cTMWAPsdv3

— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 17, 2019