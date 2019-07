Fallece actor de Once Upon a Time y Dragon Ball Z a los 46 años de edad

View this post on Instagram

It is with great sadness to report that Gabe Khouth tragically died on the 23rd July 2019 after suffering a heart attack whilst on his motorbike. Gabe was best known to us as Sneezy, a character he played throughout all 7 seasons of Once. A GoFundMe campaign will be set up in his name to help his children as soon as possible and I am very much hoping that as a ONCE family we can get behind it and help. Once I know more details of this I will post here to let you know. Rest in peace Gabe and ride on… #gabekhouth #onceuponatime #ouat #oncers #oncersunite #ouatsneezy #sneezy