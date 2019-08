Latinos de El Paso exigen que cesen las matanzas por odio y racismo

HAPPENING NOW: ‘March for a United America’ organized by @LULAC going up Campbell Street in #ElPaso. Chants of ‘Gun reform now’ and ‘El Paso Strong’, one week after 22 were killed in shooting at Walmart @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/N8Yoi6OJ5E

— Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) August 10, 2019