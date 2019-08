Acusan a 80 personas de “estafas de amor” millonarias y lavado de dinero en California

Happening Now. @USAttyHanna @FBILosAngeles @LASDHQ @LADAOffice announce Massive International Fraud and Money Laundering Conspiracy Detailed in Federal Grand Jury Indictment that Charges 80 Defendants pic.twitter.com/TUwi3Zbyh4

— US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) August 22, 2019