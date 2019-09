¿Por qué Facebook y Twitter censuraron la palabra “vagina”?

Just so you know my publisher is not allowed to use the word "vagina" to promote my book on @twitter. The image can have it, but they are not allowed to use "vagina" in the text.

Dear @jack,

Vagina is an anatomical term and not a "dirty" word.

Jen https://t.co/3bf6edZNQ8

— Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 27, 2019