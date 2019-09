El huracán Dorian roza la costa de las Carolinas donde se reportan 4 muertes, hay más muertes en Bahamas

Wow! Was watching a webcam out of Emerald Isle, North Carolina and caught the large torandic waterspout as it approaches shore. Very impressive motion on it. This is ongoing as of moments ago! #tornado #Dorianhttps://t.co/geH41nv9iq pic.twitter.com/UyUxd6q6gB

— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 5, 2019