¡Los vientos ya empiezan a causar tragedias! 2 casas incendiadas en Fontana

Fontana(Update): Palm Incident commander reporting 1 home w/ major fire damage, 1 home with exterior damage, 3 passenger vehicles & 2 RV’s with major damage. Multiple back yards with damage to ornamental objects and sheds. 1 civilian treated on-scene but refused transport^CP343 pic.twitter.com/vwVjinG4wE

— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 10, 2019