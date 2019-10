Matt Damon visita el garaje de Jay Leno… mira por qué

View this post on Instagram

From Jay Leno’s lips to Carroll Shelby’s ears 👍⁠ #MattDamon shares his journey as Jay’s hero in #FORDvFERRARI⁠ ⁠ on the #JayLenosGarage #seasonfinale this TONIGHT at 10p ET on CNBC!⁠ ⁠ #shelby #mustang #fordmustang #cobra #shelbycobra #gt500 #ford #v8