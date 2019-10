Houston: Ciclista muere atropellado por salvarle la vida a su prometida

Each crash resulting in loss of life is tragic. Preliminary info on this one is tragic. A couple, in their 20s, riding bicycles. Male cyclist possibly heard/saw something cause he abruptly pushes his fiancée aside (from her bike) as he gets struck from behind. She gets spared https://t.co/yHxqTvUT0n

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 22, 2019