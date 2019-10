“Te extraño profundamente, Stefanie Sherk”: Demián Bichir dedica conmovedor mensaje a su esposa

View this post on Instagram

In every hour of this eternal dawn, I have felt your hand holding mine, I have seen your extended arms reaching out to hold my exhausted face into your healing hands. In my loneliest moments where no sunshine lights my path, I’ve seen your sky blue eyes guiding mine. Though I’ve cried more tears than any rain and have known the sound of pain, your soothing angel smile again converts my anguished nights into joyful days. It’s your name that rescues me from my darkest hours. Your name of love and royal grace. Your name that I can always say to pray out loud until only happiness reigns again. Until I see that blinding ray coming straight out of your soul, forever pure, forever loved, forever living in a place so calm, so bright where you and I will never again be apart. PROFOUNDLY MISSING YOU, STEFANIE SHERK.