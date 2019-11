¿Por qué Michelle Obama está nominada al Grammy?

View this post on Instagram

Today I stopped by @politicsprose, a local bookstore here in DC, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Becoming. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a year since I shared my story with the world. Since the #IAmBecoming tour came to a close, I found myself reflecting on many of the conversations I had with so many of you—from the book clubs and community groups I visited to all the thoughtful comments and conversations we had online. I noticed so many of us face a common challenge—that no matter who we are or where we come from, too often, we convince ourselves that our stories don’t matter. So, as we approach a New Year, I wanted to find a way to help us all embrace our own stories. That’s what the Becoming Journal is all about—reflecting on our lives, especially the tiniest details. That’s how we can keep becoming—by seeing our stories for the powerful truths that they are, and then, by reaching out to each other and embracing all the vulnerability, the wisdom, and the twists and turns that both make our journeys so unique—and bind us together so tightly. I’m so excited to share the journal with you. Starting tomorrow, you can get your own copy at becomingmichelleobama.com.