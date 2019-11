Después de la lluvia récord en Los Ángeles, un río atmosférico podría traer más precipitación

With a cold air mass in place, many areas will be sub-freezing tonight! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10pm-8am for the VTA valleys and Santa Clarita Valley, and a Frost Advisory in effect for the Santa Monica Mtns. Be sure to provide pets with shelter! #SoCal #CAwx #brrrr pic.twitter.com/tt3I5WQSJ8

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 29, 2019