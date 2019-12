Lupillo Rivera es abuelo por segunda vez y así reaccionó a las emotivas fotografías de su nieta

View this post on Instagram

Aria Elena Ortiz! Born at 11/30/2019 at 2:10PM. 6lbs and 7 ounces and 18 inches long! I love you so much babygirl the first cry I heard made me cry so much out of happiness! Your in my arms and I’m ready to grow with you and love you! My Rainbow baby🌈❤️🙏🏼