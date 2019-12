Otra victoria inédita de Lionel Messi sobre Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Forbes Magazine, MESSI is the best paid athlete for 2019 ranking #1 with $127mil ahead of RONALDO's $109 mil.

That's another big L for your 'goat' 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JI47Zw9FMz

— 💙That 😍Bald ❤BARCAfan🇯🇲 (@Alecia69825937) December 13, 2019