Justin Bieber confiesa que padece la enfermedad de Lyme

El cantante hizo varias confesiones a sus seguidores en redes sociales
Justin Bieber
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Agencia Reforma

Justin Bieber reveló que padece la enfermedad de Lyme, a través de un mensaje en sus historias de Instagram.

El intérprete de “Yummy” mencionó que el padecimiento le fue diagnosticado hace poco y que eso pudo influir en su conducta.

“Si bien muchas personas dicen que parece que soy una mierda, no sabían que recientemente me diagnosticaron la enfermedad de Lyme y no sólo eso, me diagnosticaron una enfermedad crónica que afectaba a mi piel, funciones cerebrales y la salud en general”, dijo el cantante.

“Han sido años difíciles, pero con el tratamiento adecuado me ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad incurable y podré volver mejor que nunca”, aseguró.

Bieber aseguró que revelará más detalles sobre su lucha contra el padecimiento en la serie documental sobre su vida que se transmitirá en YouTube, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

