Justin Bieber confiesa que padece la enfermedad de Lyme

Justin Bieber reveló que padece la enfermedad de Lyme, a través de un mensaje en sus historias de Instagram.
El intérprete de “Yummy” mencionó que el padecimiento le fue diagnosticado hace poco y que eso pudo influir en su conducta.
“Si bien muchas personas dicen que parece que soy una mierda, no sabían que recientemente me diagnosticaron la enfermedad de Lyme y no sólo eso, me diagnosticaron una enfermedad crónica que afectaba a mi piel, funciones cerebrales y la salud en general”, dijo el cantante.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
“Han sido años difíciles, pero con el tratamiento adecuado me ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad incurable y podré volver mejor que nunca”, aseguró.
Bieber aseguró que revelará más detalles sobre su lucha contra el padecimiento en la serie documental sobre su vida que se transmitirá en YouTube, Justin Bieber: Seasons.
