Libro sobre inmigrantes mexicanos causa polémica: indigna por ‘racismo’ de su autora

Please, Mexicans and Mexican-Americans don't want others speaking for us! WE don't need to be humanized. We already are! Oprah, please reach out to me. I would love to sit with you and talk to you about many other books that deserve praise and why this one deserves to be ignored. https://t.co/KPmX6VULMc

— Myriam Chingona Gurba de Serrano (@lesbrains) January 21, 2020