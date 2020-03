Lo que ocultaba en el asiento del carro tenía el potencial de matar a 1.2 millones de personas

Yesterday, #USBP agents patrolling I-15 in Escondido, seized 46lbs of dangerous drugs. This included 5lbs of fentanyl. Enough to kill 1.2 million people! Our agents protect America 24/7. Their vigilance keeps deadly drugs like this out of our communities. https://t.co/2nJBkp8BV2 pic.twitter.com/QZLQFT90sM

— Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk (@USBPDepChiefSDC) March 6, 2020