Buscan a un hombre que robó suministros de higiene y limpieza de un restaurante de Miami en medio de la crisis por el coronavirus

Detectives need assistance in identifying the suspect seen in the video below. At 2 a.m. on 2/25/20, he broke into the shed of a restaurant at N.W. 17 Ave and 19 St. and took over $300 worth of supplies. If you recognize him, you are urged to call 305-579-6111 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/sVeSa9KoPN

— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 10, 2020