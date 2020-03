La policía de Miami descubre una curiosa manera de esconder cocaína y pasar desapercibido

A swing… and a miss? Here’s something you don’t see everyday: @CBP in Miami seized cocaine – found inside golf club shafts. Officers at a mail facility intercepted the 9 golf clubs, going to NY from Colombia. The total weight of cocaine was 1.14 pounds (520 grams). PIC: CBP pic.twitter.com/6l4TwGeas7

— Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) March 10, 2020