El emotivo mensaje de Ashley Graham por la situación actual provocada por el COVID-19

A través de sus historias de Instagram, la famosa Ashley Graham ya había dado varios indicios de que se encontraba en cuarentena junto con su familia en Nevada, protegiendo a su hijo de tan solo dos meses de nacido.
Sin embargo, la modelo XL ha decidido ahora hacer público un mensaje a sus más de 10 millones de seguidores en la misma red sociales, con una publicación que versa sobre calma y amor.
The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac. But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, “Fear not.” I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn’t mean much. I believe it’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other. It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. I also want to shine a light on those who don’t have the option of staying home from work, those who are missing vital pay checks, and the children who are missing out on free or reduced lunches they depend on at school. Thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and risking their own health to protect us all. We’re all in this together, so in the spirit of “love thy neighbor” let’s lead with love and kindness ❤️
“Los tiempos que estamos viviendo se sienten surreales y te hacen poner todo en perspectiva. Estoy usando este tiempo para apreciar el tiempo en familia y disfrutar con Justin e Isaac. Pero debemos saber que el pasar tanto tiempo dentro será un gran ajuste, por lo que debemos también recordar estar al tanto y cuidar de nuestra salud mental”, empezó a escribir la celebridad.
Después continuó explicando que no se debe tener miedo y que solo el trabajo duro junto con la fe podrá ayudar a todos a salir adelante. Además, exhortó a sus seguidores de mantenerse positivos, pero tomar las cosas en serio y, si el trabajo lo permite, alejarse de la sociedad.
“Incluso si eres joven y saludable, depende de todos hacer nuestra parte para proteger a los demás, especialmente los ancianos y los inmunocomprometidos. También quiero darles un rayo de luz a aquellos que no tienen la opción de mantenerse en casa y trabajar desde allí, aquellos que están perdiendo una entrada vital de dinero y los niños que están perdiéndose de su educación”.
