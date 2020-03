Un rabino ortodoxo de Miami da positivo en coronavirus: crece el pánico entre la comunidad

BREAKING: Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar, the founder and spiritual leader of The Shul of Bal Harbour, says he has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

It's one of the largest Orthodox synagogues in Miami-Dade County. The synagogue has been closed. https://t.co/KsLfnwp2Qe

— Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) March 15, 2020