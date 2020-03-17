Dua Lipa emite un mensaje a sus seguidores por COVID-19 junto a una postal de cuando era una niña

“No es un momento para ser egoístas” afirmó la cantante en su contundente texto
Dua Lipa
Foto: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La británica Dua Lipa ha decidido sumarse a la lista de artistas que lanzan sus propios mensajes respecto a la situación mundial provocada por el coronavirus.

Y, para hacerlo, la cantante posteó una imagen de ella de niña con un peculiar gesto, asegurando que este es el que pone cuando alguien le dice que no está ya en cuarentena. 

“Reino Unido, estamos muy lejos en las medidas de precaución… nuestro gobierno se ha tomado su duuuuulce tiempo para decirnos lo que debemos hacer para protegernos unos a otros. ¡Ahora no es tiempo para el egoísmo!”

“Por favor, por favor, por favor, piensen en aquellos que podrían no recuperarse del virus también como ustedes, piensen en sus abuelos, sus amigos y familiares, y en cómo transmitirles el virus podría afectar sus vidas y las de la gente alrededor de ellos. Sean amables + lávense las manos + manténganse adentro”. 

