Dua Lipa emite un mensaje a sus seguidores por COVID-19 junto a una postal de cuando era una niña

my face when someone tells me they haven’t been self isolating!!!! UK, we are so far behind on taking the precautionary measures… our government has taken it’s sweeeet time to tell us what we should be doing to protect each other. Now is not the time to be selfish! Please please please think of those that may not be able to recover from the virus as well as you, think about your grandparents, think about your friends and family and how giving it to them could affect their health and the people around them. Be kind + wash ur hands + stay inside ❤️