Ashley Graham confiesa que no se ha duchado desde que comenzó su cuarentena

Desde hace aproximadamente una semana, Ashley Graham comenzó a revelar en sus historias que habría comenzado la cuarentena en Nebraska junto con su familia, en casa de su madre.
Por ello, en los últimos días la modelo XL ha compartido la manera en que su día a día se desarrolla al lado de su esposo Justin y su bebé de tan solo dos meses Isaac.
The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac. But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, “Fear not.” I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn’t mean much. I believe it’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other. It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. I also want to shine a light on those who don’t have the option of staying home from work, those who are missing vital pay checks, and the children who are missing out on free or reduced lunches they depend on at school. Thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and risking their own health to protect us all. We’re all in this together, so in the spirit of “love thy neighbor” let’s lead with love and kindness ❤️
Sin embargo, el día de hoy la modelo decidió hacer un en vivo por Instagram para platicar con sus fans y, durante los primeros segundos de la transmisión, hizo una peculiar confesión.
Después de compartir que estaba en el sofá de su madre cuidando a su bebé y que la intención del en vivo era “transmitir buena vibra”, la famosa pidió a sus seguidores que levantaran la mano quienes no se hubieran bañado desde que comenzaron la cuarentena, haciéndolo ella misma.