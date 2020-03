LAPD desmiente rumores: “no estamos multando ni deteniendo a personas que se ejercitan al aire libre”

We’ve heard the rumors, so let’s put an end to them. No, the LAPD is not stopping or ticketing people for exercising outdoors. Spreading false rumors during this time does no good.

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 25, 2020