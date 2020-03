Aumenta violencia doméstica en Estados Unidos por culpa del coronavirus

Given the spread of #COVID_19, we’ve taken steps to keep our staff safe. We’re still here 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto https://t.co/FoM2Qy3oq3 or text LOVEIS to 22522. pic.twitter.com/5ZXd044qYk

— National Domestic Violence Hotline (@ndvh) March 23, 2020