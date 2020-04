Gloria y Emilio Estefan preparan 500 comidas diarias para médicos y policías que luchan contra el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

To serve mankind…THANK YOU, first responders, you bless our lives with your service! ✌️😷🎶💪😘❤️ Para servir al mundo…GRACIAS a las personas que nos están auxiliando en este momento tan difícil! Nos bendicen con su sacrificio! #Repost @emilioestefanjr with @get_repost ・・・ Gloria and I are honored and humbled to serve our first responders and health care workers. We all have to do our part to help the community that has given us much throughout our life and career. Beginning tomorrow, Estefan Kitchen will be providing free meals to healthcare workers and first responders at #JacksonMemorialHospital, @baptisthealthsf, @miamidadepd , @miamibeachpd & @miamibeachfire , to show our gratitude for their heroic efforts and to help maintain their strength and stamina #StayHome #StayHealthy #ThankYouFirstResponders #weareinthistogether