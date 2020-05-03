Demi Lovato se mete al jacuzzi con un traje de baño color vino, luciendo todas sus curvas

Hace poco más de un mes Demi Lovato regresó al mundo de la música, pero eso no le ha impedido mostrarse muy sensual en las imágenes que ha publicado en Instagram, ya sea luciendo su línea de ropa deportiva o trajes de baño.
*GIVEAWAY* 💗 I am in love with my @fabletics collection so I wanted to give you and a friend a chance to win the entire collection! 😝 Here’s how to enter: 1. Follow me and @fabletics 2. Comment below telling me why YOU want to win the collection, and tag the friend you’d like to gift it to (include #Sweepstakes in the comment) US & CA only. Ends 11:59PM PST 4/28/2020. Winners will be notified by 5/5/2020!
Ahora, la cantante se dejó ver en unas imágenes que la muestran usando un sensual traje de baño color vino, dentro de un jacuzzi. Luciendo todas sus curvas, Demi escribió el siguiente mensaje: “Vean cómo descubrí el temporizador de la cámara para tomar fotos”.
El más reciente sencillo de Demi Lovato se titula “Im ready”, y es un dueto con Sam Smith; ha resultado todo un éxito, ya que el video del tema cuenta ya con más de 23 millones de vistas en YouTube.
My exclusive #Demi4Fabletics limited-edition @fabletics capsule is here! $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.
Ready to channel your inner strength? Shop my new #Demi4Fabletics limited-edition capsule! • $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.
