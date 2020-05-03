Demi Lovato se mete al jacuzzi con un traje de baño color vino, luciendo todas sus curvas

La cantante no deja de posar sexy en esta nueva etapa de su carrera
Demi Lovato se mete al jacuzzi con un traje de baño color vino, luciendo todas sus curvas
Demi Lovato
Foto: Matt Winkelmeyer for dcp / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Hace poco más de un mes Demi Lovato regresó al mundo de la música, pero eso no le ha impedido mostrarse muy sensual en las imágenes que ha publicado en Instagram, ya sea luciendo su línea de ropa deportiva o trajes de baño.

Ahora, la cantante se dejó ver en unas imágenes que la muestran usando un sensual traje de baño color vino, dentro de un jacuzzi. Luciendo todas sus curvas, Demi escribió el siguiente mensaje: “Vean cómo descubrí el temporizador de la cámara para tomar fotos”.

El más reciente sencillo de Demi Lovato se titula “Im ready”, y es un dueto con Sam Smith; ha resultado todo un éxito, ya que el video del tema cuenta ya con más de 23 millones de vistas en YouTube.

Parada de cabeza, la sexy hermana de Karol G luce su retaguardia

En leggings y ajustados shorts, la esposa de Fernando del Rincón presume sus músculos haciendo ejercicio

En bikini y dándose un beso en la boca, las hermanas de Enrique Iglesias celebraron su cumpleaños

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?