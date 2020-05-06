5 influencers fitness que superan a Bárbara de Regil

Bárbara de Regil se ha convertido en una de las actrices fitness más famosas del momento, con sus extremas rutinas de ejercicio ha recibido muchas felicitaciones y al mismo tiempo burlas, pues sus excéntricos ejercicios de motivación han sorprendido a muchos.
Rutina 🍑✨ A los 2 Portafolios ( de Fer 😂 ) Le metí 2 litros de leche a cada uno 💼 Y cuando solo use 1 portafolio le metí 4 litros de leche ( obvio si tienes pesas 🏋🏻♀️ úsalas o si quieres meterle piedras pues adelante jajajja ) LAS AMO ♥️ • Ojo el estiramiento del final es importante ✅ 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 Estirar es necesario porque permite que la recuperación de tus músculos sea más efectiva…. 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 Los estiramientos también son magníficos para reducir el estrés y aliviar el dolor por posturas incómodas. Además mejorarán tu circulación y eliminar la tensión.
Y si bien sus rutinas caseras se han vuelto virales, lo cierto es que hay muchas otras influencers fitness que conocer, pese a que ellas no se desenvuelven en el medio artístico. Te compartimos algunas de ellas.
1. Michelle Lewin
Here's an AB routine for ya (with some… twists, watch the whole video😬) almost exactly as Day 12 from my Home Workout Plan on Fitplan. If you prefer to do this as a circuit (all exercises in a row, and then start from the beginning) then do these 5 times. If you prefer to do these as a routine: 1️⃣8 repetitions, 5 sets 2️⃣25 repetitions (=50 kicks per leg), 6 sets. 3️⃣15-20 repetitions, 5 sets 4️⃣10 kicks per side (=20 kicks), 5 sets. 5️⃣(THE EXTRA): 10 "lifts" per side, 4 sets Keep it up guys! For all of you sending photos of your progress and videos of doing my workouts, I must say wow… WOW WOW WOW! Amazing discipline, I am so impressed🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 I'll be back very soon with more! Remember I have a lot more workouts in the app Fitplan, so download it from my website and try it out. Leggings (right now on SALE) @one0one_101 Video: @maitieproductions & @Jimmy_Lewin
Con más de 13 millones de seguidores en Instagram esta coach profesional tiene varias rutinas efectivas de entrenamiento en casa. En sus redes sociales no solo se encuentran ejercicios sino también su día a día.
2. Eva Andressa
💥Compre 1 VENOM LEVE 2💥 🔥O mais potente e INSANO pré treino do mercado está tendo uma promoção ÉPICA! 🔥 ********************************************* Na compra de 1 Venom você leva outro TOTALMENTE GRÁTIS! 😱 💪🏻Quer mais? O frete ainda é GRÁTIS para TODO O BRASIL até dia 3! 💪🏻 ********************************************* Como funciona? Adicione 1 Venom no carrinho e automaticamente será aplicado o código para voce receber o segundo Venom GRÁTIS! ********************************************* Vai perder? ⚠️ATENÇÃO⚠️ Esse é o pré treino MAIS POTENTE, MAIS INSANO e MAIS CONCENTRADO DO MERCADO por isso não fique de fora! #DragonPharma #MrVeinz #WhiteDragon #WeAreDragonPharma
Con casi 6 millones de seguidores Eva es una modelo y entrenadora que ha participado en más de un campeonato de condición física a nivel internacional.
3. Jen Selter
Esta sensual influencer de nutrición y empresaria motiva a sus más de 12 millones de seguidores con rutinas y consejos. Su objetivo es que las personas adopten con alegría un estilo de vida sano.
4. Anllela Sagra
La colombiana es llamada la doble de Eiza González y es que ella es el ejemplo perfecto de que lo rudo no quita lo sensual. Con su escultural figura cautiva a sus más de 11 millones de seguidores y los pone a soñar con sus fotografías.
5. Paige Hathaway
SWIPE >> to see our 5 week transformations with my @fitin5challenge! Here I am #7monthspostpartum. This is Jason 7 months postpartum also 😂 For me.. This journey hasn’t been easy but I’m slowly getting the result that I’ve been working so hard for! I lost so much muscle during pregnancy and after birth. Even though I’ve been working out for nearly 10 years it’s still been quite tough for me to get my fitness back. After having P I’ve felt like a beginner again (could barely do 1 push up or pull up) literally starting all over! 😣 This has been tough for my ego also because I’m used to being capable of so much more. Nothing beats hard work and consistency though — NOTHING!! I’m not “there” yet (where ever there is lol) but Im definitely getting “there” and I’m feeling a lot more comfortable and confident with my results! I’m finally feeling “STRONG” again 😤 (slowly but surely) — biggest thing I had to do was CHANGE MY MINDSET and learn to be my biggest fan. We can be our own worst enemy sometimes. We did my @fitin5challenge the last 5 weeks to help us both stay motivated while sticking to a plan. 🥳These are our results and we will both be doing my next one starting in 1.5 weeks. It’s actually fun for me to be on a program and have a specific goal in mind, working towards that everyday. If you’ve got a fitness goal.. let me be the first to tell you that results do not happen over night — you’ve gotta work hard and be consistent everyday — main thing is just don’t give up and truly believe you can do anything you set your mind too! BECAUSE YOU CAN! MY: First photo: 144lbs | second photo: 138lbs Total 5 week weight loss – 6lbs JASON: First photo 178lbs | second photo: 166lbs Total 5 week weight loss – 12lbs (that A-hole lol 😂) After photo TANS are from my fav: @rossaselftanning
Con sus fotografías de antes y después esta influencer motiva a sus seguidores a hacer ejercicio en compañía de su familia. Sin duda una buena opción para esta cuarentena.
