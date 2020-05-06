5 influencers fitness que superan a Bárbara de Regil

View this post on Instagram

Here's an AB routine for ya (with some… twists, watch the whole video😬) almost exactly as Day 12 from my Home Workout Plan on Fitplan. If you prefer to do this as a circuit (all exercises in a row, and then start from the beginning) then do these 5 times. If you prefer to do these as a routine: 1️⃣8 repetitions, 5 sets 2️⃣25 repetitions (=50 kicks per leg), 6 sets. 3️⃣15-20 repetitions, 5 sets 4️⃣10 kicks per side (=20 kicks), 5 sets. 5️⃣(THE EXTRA): 10 "lifts" per side, 4 sets Keep it up guys! For all of you sending photos of your progress and videos of doing my workouts, I must say wow… WOW WOW WOW! Amazing discipline, I am so impressed🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 I'll be back very soon with more! Remember I have a lot more workouts in the app Fitplan, so download it from my website and try it out. Leggings (right now on SALE) @one0one_101 Video: @maitieproductions & @Jimmy_Lewin