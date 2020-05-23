Enorme incendio puso en peligro uno de los sitios emblemáticos de San Francisco

Los bomberos evitaron devastación en Fisherman's Wharf y salvaron un buque de guerra histórico de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

La ciudad de San Francisco despertó el sábado con fuego en uno de sus lugares más emblemáticos, al incendiarse una bodega localizada en Fisherman’s Wharf, una zona de muelles repleta de restaurantes y otras atracciones turísticas.

El masivo incendio se produjo alrededor de las 4 am en una bodega procesadora de pescado en el muelle 45 (Pier 45), provocando enormes columnas de fuego frente a la costa en una imagen espeluznante.

Can see and taste the hazy smoke across SF’s waterfront – we live a mile away from the Pier 45 fire. Much love and gratitude to our #SFFD firefighters for these HEROES saving lives – and the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien. pic.twitter.com/9kOx0eJgyV — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 23, 2020

Tras varias horas, los oficiales del Departamento de Bomberos de San Francisco lograron controlar el incendio y no se reportaron lesionados. Las investigaciones sobre el siniestro incluyen la posible presencia de indigentes en el interior del edificio.

Good morning San Francisco. #SFFD units have been on scene at Pier 45 since 4am this morning working on a 4th alarm #fire. They will be here for a while. Please avoid the area #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/VsslRhCV0Q — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

El incendio alcanzó uno de los camiones de los bomberos, por lo que algunos de los más de 130 oficiales que llegaron al lugar tuvieron que trabajar para salvar el vehículo, según testigos.

Más importante fue salvar del incendio al histórico buque de guerra SS Jeremiah O’Brien, una nave utilizada en el Desembarco de Normandía en la Segunda Guerra Mundial y que ahora es un museo, la cual se encuentra anclada junto a donde ocurrió el incendio.

A fire on Pier 45 in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf destroyed a portion of a warehouse on the pier. Fire crews were able to keep flames from damaging the World War II era “SS Jeremiah O’Brien” museum ship. pic.twitter.com/4Su9WbJf0n — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 23, 2020

Apenas el sábado anterior hubo un incendio impresionante en un almacén en el centro de Los Ángeles, en el cual había materiales químicos relacionados con marihuana.

