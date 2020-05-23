Enorme incendio puso en peligro uno de los sitios emblemáticos de San Francisco

Los bomberos evitaron devastación en Fisherman's Wharf y salvaron un buque de guerra histórico de la Segunda Guerra Mundial
El fuego y la columna de humo sobre San Francisco.
Foto: EDWARD EMERY / EFE
Por: Redacción

La ciudad de San Francisco despertó el sábado con fuego en uno de sus lugares más emblemáticos, al incendiarse una bodega localizada en Fisherman’s Wharf, una zona de muelles repleta de restaurantes y otras atracciones turísticas.

El masivo incendio se produjo alrededor de las 4 am en una bodega procesadora de pescado en el muelle 45 (Pier 45), provocando enormes columnas de fuego frente a la costa en una imagen espeluznante.

Tras varias horas, los oficiales del Departamento de Bomberos de San Francisco lograron controlar el incendio y no se reportaron lesionados. Las investigaciones sobre el siniestro incluyen la posible presencia de indigentes en el interior del edificio.

El incendio alcanzó uno de los camiones de los bomberos, por lo que algunos de los más de 130 oficiales que llegaron al lugar tuvieron que trabajar para salvar el vehículo, según testigos.

Más importante fue salvar del incendio al histórico buque de guerra SS Jeremiah O’Brien, una nave utilizada en el Desembarco de Normandía en la Segunda Guerra Mundial y que ahora es un museo, la cual se encuentra anclada junto a donde ocurrió el incendio.

Apenas el sábado anterior hubo un incendio impresionante en un almacén en el centro de Los Ángeles, en el cual había materiales químicos relacionados con marihuana.

