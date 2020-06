La rutina de maquillaje de Rosie Rivera para eliminar las ojeras

View this post on Instagram

Haven’t worn lashes in bit and I thought I’d feel odd but these are perfect! I love these whispies because they give me a cat eye and my droopy eyes look awake and ready for every moment. @genesislashes_ It’s a great lash but even a greater brand. Vanessa the CEO is a mom. Her beautiful daughter Genesis has Rett Syndrome. Vanessa is raising awareness and fighting for a cure with beauty. Isn’t that gorgeous??!!! Get a lash and change a life. #beauty #rettsyndrome #rettsyndromeawareness