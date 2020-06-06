Gran corazón: Floyd Mayweather también ha pagado los funerales de varios boxeadores

View this post on Instagram

I like to applaud my nephew for stepping up for the George Floyd family… but people are acting surprise about this when Floyd has done this many times…. it's usually other boxers and plenty of them he's offered to pay for their funerals for many families he does it because he has a good heart and not for the publicity….if he did it for the publicity people would already know how many times he's stepped up during times like this… people are too busy trying to judge him for the lifestyle he lives but he earned it… every time you step in the ring your life is on the line and no one has taken one punch for him which means he should be able to spend his money the way he wants too l never speak much about my nephew but with so many calls and messages I've received I decided to let people know Floyd life maybe flamboyant but he does has a heart and has done many other things similar to this genuine kind act..but he's not doing to be praised obviously has a heart and the finances to cover the expenses…. I'm proud of him for stepping up in this situation but by far it wasn't his first time and I'm sure want be his last @madinah_00 @old_man_six @otispimpletonjr @mr.black.renaissance @eloise.harris.33046 @elainecastrolv @mjalvini @drdionewa @queen_mocha100 @blackdiamondcut1 @blackroseboxing @kobellows @kokingcash @henrydtillman @leonardellerbe @floydmayweather @mayweatherpromotions @jamesbrownthecoach @jacquipee @iamcarlaja @george_giourof @nate.vasquez @logansport5 @zo_wade @brand_mayweather @iamfalconwaseem @omgitszachcooper @thehousechamp @cwhitesports @_positive__outlook_ @jr.marshallbooker @jakethe616barber