El hotel en Los Ángeles que ha visto los más famosos romances

The Chateau Marmont Hotel, a Hollywood hotspot for nearly a century, will be converted into a members-only hotel over the next year. Members will own shares of the property and pay regular fees to cover management costs. In exchange, they'll get the use of a private dining area, a personal butler and the freedom to leave their belongings and come and go during extended stays. The castle-like hotel has been a favorite haunt of actors and celebrities including Greta Garbo, Hunter S. Thompson, Howard Hughes, James Dean, John Belushi and Lindsay Lohan. Tap the link in bio for the full story. #NBCLA⁠ (📸: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)