Kim Kardashian anuncia junto a Khloé y Kourtney el nuevo lanzamiento de su colección diamante

I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! We are so grateful that our first Diamonds Collection was so well received and for this newest one, we collectively wanted the diamonds to be a bit more rich, sultry and sensual. Each of the jewel tone colors ruby, emerald & sapphire are unique to each sister and have a symbolic meaning that we really gravitated to and found inspiring. I’ve always loved the deep green color of an emerald stone and how it symbolizes love, prosperity and healing. My scent itself is musky and rich but still has those sweet white floral notes that I naturally always go to. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these new scents are! Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM