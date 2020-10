Dayanara Torres y las batallas que ha tenido que enfrentar

View this post on Instagram

𝓢𝐻𝐸 𝒮𝑒 𝒫𝓊𝑒𝒹𝑒… Going through stage 3 Melanoma cancer has been one of the toughest challenges in my life, but fighting it with all of my heart & sharing my story to raise awareness to save lives has become my Life's Purpose. #TheDayanaraEffect Increasing Skin Cancer Awareness in the Hispanic Community #Powerful #Latina #PowerfulWomen #WomenEmpowering #Always #MakingMyBoysProud #FuertePorEllos #PowerfulMama #MyBoys #MyPower #🇵🇷 ✨Follow @she_sepuede a new community for mujeres poderosas & celebrate a moment you are proud of with #SheSePuede ✨