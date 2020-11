Astróloga se hace viral en TikTok por sus precisas predicciones sobre las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

☆THE ASTROLOGY OF OCTOBER 2020☆⁠ ⁠ this month is aggressive. there's no way around that. we're finally moving full speed ahead through the enormous density before us. ⁠ ⁠ ☆⁠ ⁠ toning the month is the cardinal sign shitshow, with Mars in Aries squaring Saturn in Capricorn & the various planets in Libra joining in for a warlike t-square.⁠ ⁠ there's immense resistance that can be funnelled towards momentous feats, if we're open to sticking to our own path. ⁠ ⁠ the month screams "exposure therapy". there is no way around. there is only straight through.⁠ ⁠ ☆⁠ ⁠ the lunations, particularly the Aries Full Moon (10/1) and the Libra New Moon (10/16), have some of the most volatile alignments of this year. it resembles some of this spring's astrology. ⁠ ⁠ so what may seem like test after test is more of a drawn-out final exam. keep going at it.⁠ ⁠ the month culminates with a less-vicious but still-shocking Halloween Full Moon in Taurus (10/31).⁠ ⁠ ☆⁠ ⁠ we're in the thick of it as we finish off 2020. it's gritty, it's exhausting, & it's exactly what we'll need to reach the other side.⁠ ⁠ what area of life, based on your rising sign, is this really showing up for you in? ⁠ ⁠ check out the preview in the pics listed + catch your forecast (& the collective forecast) on youtube for more.