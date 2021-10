Las autoridades en California se han visto obligados a experimentar para salvar a las secuoyas de los incendios

#NationalFireNews: Currently, 46 uncontained large fires have burned 2.8 million acres. #FirefightingResources in CA focus on the #AlisalFire, #KNPComplex, and #WindyFire. The Alisal Fire was extremely active yesterday due to wind gusts of 35 MPH and low relative humidity. pic.twitter.com/QE8T4vYnEv