Hijo de Agüero, ahijado de Lionel Messi y nieto de Maradona: Benjamín, el chico argentino con un gran peso sobre su espalda

Tigre's youth coach on 13-year-old Benjamín Agüero Maradona:



"He has moves similar to his dad and the legs are identical to Kun's."



It will be extremely interesting to see if he makes it in pro football. pic.twitter.com/vm4aaCHYWZ— Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) March 14, 2022